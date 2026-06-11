SEC Says PE Fund Hiding Info In Sealed Monitor Reports

By Carolina Bolado ( June 11, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Florida federal court on Wednesday to unseal reports by a court-appointed monitor of a private equity firm accused of defrauding investors in a $1 billion fund, arguing that the firm is abusing a sealing order to hide information from investors....
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