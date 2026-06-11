Texas Mayor Says Impeachment Trial Is 'Kangaroo Tribunal'

By Spencer Brewer ( June 11, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas mayor under fire for allegedly helping a hotel developer land a sweetheart economic development deal asked a Texas federal judge to block her upcoming impeachment trial, saying that the city council members set to judge her also participated in the underlying events....
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