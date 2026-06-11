B. Riley Buyout Suit Nears $4.35M Settlement

By Jarek Rutz ( June 11, 2026, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A proposed $4.35 million settlement would end a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder suit accusing former National Holdings Corp. Chairman and CEO Michael Mullen of breaching his fiduciary duties in connection with the company's 2021 sale to B. Riley Financial Inc., according to papers filed Wednesday....
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