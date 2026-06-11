Fla. Hospital Antitrust Case Paused For Cert. Denial Appeal
By Nadia Dreid ( June 11, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Patients who have accused hospital operator Health First of illegally fending off competition by preventing doctors from referring patients to rivals have convinced a Florida federal judge to put their lawsuit on hold while they challenge her decision to deny them class certification....
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