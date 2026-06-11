2nd Circ. Asks If Ex-UConn Dept. Head Broke School Rules

By Brian Steele ( June 11, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel sounded skeptical Thursday about a former University of Connecticut department head's claim that racial animus led to his forced resignation, appearing to lean more toward the argument that he misused state funds while carrying on an inappropriate relationship with his secretary....
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