Ex-Colo. Film Commissioner Says Age Bias Led To Firing

By Benjamin Morse ( June 11, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Colorado's former film commissioner hit the state's economic development office with an age bias and retaliation suit, alleging he was forced out at age 79 after initiating the effort to bring the Sundance Film Festival to Colorado and raising concerns about a nearly $748,000 accounting error....
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