Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup

By Sam Reisman ( June 11, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in multiple states advanced legislation reining in products derived from the kratom leaf, Pennsylvania lawmakers rejected a cannabis regulation bill, and Rhode Island's governor signed into law legislation eliminating residency requirements from the state's cannabis social equity program. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....
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