Colo. Judge Declines To Stay Discovery In Charity Fund Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( June 11, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge declined to stay discovery Thursday in a Kansas man's lawsuit claiming a Christian nonprofit operating as a "charitable bank account" for clients revoked his access to a fund worth more than $21 million without cause....
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