NY Appellate Court Revives Drug Sentence Reduction Bid

By Parker Quinlan ( June 12, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has ruled that an incarcerated man should be given a second shot at reducing his drug conviction sentence, finding that even though he was also convicted of murder, the timing of the convictions allows him to request resentencing....
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