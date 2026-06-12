Wash. Justices Uphold Repeat DUI Offender Gun Ban
By Elizabeth Daley ( June 12, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A 5-4 Washington State Supreme Court majority has found that two men who were prevented from owning firearms after being repeatedly convicted of driving under the influence did not have their Second Amendment rights violated by the restriction....
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