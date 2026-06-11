Cloudflare Founders Are Sued Over Voting Control Plan

By Jarek Rutz ( June 11, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Technology company Cloudflare Inc. and its founders, Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn, are facing a Delaware Chancery Court shareholder lawsuit that seeks to block a proposed recapitalization plan, alleging the transaction would let them continue selling billions of dollars' worth of stock while preserving their voting control over the internet infrastructure company....
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