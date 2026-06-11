23andMe To Pay $46.7M To Resolve Data Breach Claims

By Emily Lever ( June 11, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The plan administration trust created under the Chapter 11 plan of DNA-testing company 23andMe has struck a deal to pay $46.7 million to data breach claimants, saying the move brings 23andMe one step closer to resolving the fallout of a massive data breach in 2023....
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