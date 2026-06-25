Capitalizing On Increased Retail Access To Alternative Assets

By Debra Franzese, Larissa Marcellino and Jennifer Porter ( June 25, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- As alternative asset managers confront a challenging fundraising market and retail investors show interest in seeking yield, particularly given the inflationary market environment, the prospect of providing alternative investment options and raising capital from retail investors looms large....
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