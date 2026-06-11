SEC Proposes Rescinding Trade-Through Rule

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 11, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday proposed rescinding its rule preventing exchanges from executing trades at lower prices than the best displayed price available on other exchanges, with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins calling the measure "a grave misstep."...
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