Call Center Worker, Energy Co. End Preshift OT Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( June 12, 2026, 11:20 AM EDT) -- A call center worker and an Ohio energy company agreed to end a proposed collective action alleging employees were denied overtime wages for preshift computer login work, according to an order signed by an Ohio federal judge....
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