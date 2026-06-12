Employment Authority: OT Gap Pay Fight May Shift To States

By Benjamin Morse ( June 12, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on why a Third Circuit overtime ruling could push more gap time claims into state court, Starbucks' long-shot challenge to the National Labor Relations Board's key test for anti-union discrimination claims, and how the EEOC's acting chair is expected to use her expanded authority to scrutinize employers' DEI practices and campus antisemitism allegations....
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