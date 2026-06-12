Ride App Bolt Can't Cut £190M VAT Bill After All, Court Rules

By Josh White ( June 12, 2026, 7:28 PM BST) -- Ride-hailing giant Bolt can't apply a value-added tax margin scheme to reduce an estimated liability of £190 million ($254.9 million) because its services aren't comparable to travel agency or tour operator services, a London appeals court ruled Friday, overturning two lower courts....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.