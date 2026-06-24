DOJ Shifts Raise Ethics Questions For White Collar Defense
By Kenneth Notter ( June 24, 2026, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice in the second Trump administration set out to overhaul the department's procedures and priorities. And it has done exactly that....
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