NYC Bar Approves 4 Out Of 8 Judicial Primary Hopefuls
By Andrea Keckley ( June 12, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association announced on Thursday that it has approved half of the eight candidates running in contested primary elections for the city's civil courts later this month....
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