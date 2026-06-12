New Bill Aims To Provide Paid Family Leave For Fed Workers

By Grace Elletson ( June 12, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. House representatives reintroduced legislation that would expand benefits for federal employees by allowing them to collect up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, the lawmakers announced....
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