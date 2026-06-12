'No Excuse': DHS Unit Must Heed Filing-Freeze Ruling Now
By Britain Eakin ( June 12, 2026, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has clarified the immediate effect of his order vacating policies underlying the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' freeze on immigration adjudications for nationals of the 39 countries subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban....
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