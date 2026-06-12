Amazon, Colo. Delivery Drivers Say Wage Suit Can Resume
By Rachel Konieczny ( June 12, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Amazon and a proposed class of last-mile delivery drivers for the e-commerce giant asked a Colorado federal judge to allow the drivers' lawsuit over required bathroom breaks to move forward to discovery after the case had been stayed pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision....
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