4 Firms Guide PE Investment In Univ. Of Utah Athletic Dept.
By David Steele ( June 12, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The University of Utah made its partnership with Otro Capital official Friday — marking the first time an individual institution of higher education has reached an investment agreement with a private equity firm for athletic department operations — in a deal counseled by Covington & Burling LLP and Ray Quinney & Nebeker PC for the university and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP for Otro Capital....
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