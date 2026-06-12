Telecom Blocked From US Networks Over Walmart Scam Calls
By Nadia Dreid ( June 12, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- All providers downstream of South Korea-owned SK Telecom will be required to block its traffic after the telecom failed to convince the FCC that it shouldn't be stripped of its right to operate on U.S. networks following the transmission of millions of scam calls impersonating Walmart employees....
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