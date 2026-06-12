No Amici In Comey Seashell Threat Case, Judge Says

By Craig Clough ( June 12, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday said she will not allow any amici to weigh in on former FBI Director James Comey's criminal charges alleging he threatened President Donald Trump with a social media post, finding the parties are "ably represented" by counsel and public input is not needed....
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