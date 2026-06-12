Jan. 6 Group Demands 'Coerced' Guilty Pleas Be Voided

By Jared Foretek ( June 12, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A newly formed association of Jan. 6 defendants has asked a D.C. federal judge to order that the U.S. Department of Justice revoke guilty pleas stemming from the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing they were coerced....
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