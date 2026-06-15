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9th Circ. Cooler Ruling Chills 1st Mover Lanham Act Claims

By Zach Howe and Brandon Wong ( June 15, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's May 6 decision in Vericool World LLC v. Igloo Products Corp. cabins false advertising claims under the Lanham Act. The decision has significant implications for any company that touts its products as innovative, pioneering or first-of-its-kind....

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