Challenge To 'Troubling' EEOC Trans Bias Shift Dismissed

By Grace Elletson ( June 12, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge tossed a suit Friday from an LGBTQ+ advocacy group challenging the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's decision to step back from investigating bias charges from transgender workers, saying the pivot was "deeply troubling" but out of the court's hands....
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