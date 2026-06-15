High Court Won't Review Ga. Justices' Ruling On Runoff Fees
By Kelcey Caulder ( June 15, 2026, 10:09 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up property owners' challenge of a Georgia Supreme Court ruling that left them on the hook for stormwater utility bills by classifying the charges as fees rather than taxation that the owners alleged was unconstitutional....
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