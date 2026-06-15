Justices To Hear Whether Felony Cases Require 12 Jurors
By Elizabeth Daley ( June 15, 2026, 10:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari Monday and a request to waive fees for an appeal asking whether a Florida chiropractor convicted by a six-member jury of felonies for practicing with a suspended license should have had a 12-person jury under the Sixth and 14th amendments....
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