Alaska Must Pay Tribes $1.8M In Fishing Rights Fee Fight

By Crystal Owens ( June 15, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A district court judge has awarded Indigenous corporations $1.8 million in attorney fees in a dispute over rules regulating subsistence fishing in the Kuskokwim River, saying Alaska waited too long to argue a sovereign immunity defense in the case that ended in the U.S. Supreme Court....
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