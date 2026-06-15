Justices Won't Review NLRB's Thryv Decision In Macy's Case
By Tim Ryan ( June 15, 2026, 10:22 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Macy's challenge to a 2022 National Labor Relations Board decision that expanded the remedies the board can require employers to pay workers they unlawfully fire for union activity....
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