Justices To Review Bond For Detained Noncitizens
By Katie Buehler ( June 15, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide if noncitizens subject to removal proceedings because of criminal convictions or alleged ties to terrorism are entitled to bond hearings if they're detained for an "unreasonably prolonged" period of time during immigration proceedings....
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