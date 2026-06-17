GAO Says Navy Structure Slows Autonomous Systems Push
By Elaine Briseño ( June 17, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office issued a report Monday noting that the U.S. Navy needs to restructure its approach to research and development to better prepare for conflicts that now feature robotic and autonomous weapons....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.