Defending Against Remote Work Risks During The World Cup

By Lisa Burton ( June 23, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Have you seen the viral video of the Chicago Cubs fan working during an April daytime game at Wrigley Field? Dressed in shorts, the industrious multitasker had his laptop open, manipulating the mouse next to him in the stands. Is this fan your employee? Or could your employees also be taking advantage of similar remote work locations and public Wi-Fi?...
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