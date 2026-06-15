Patient Says Botched C-Section Anesthesia Left Her In 'Agony'

By Lauren Berg ( June 15, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A woman who underwent a cesarean section to deliver her second baby at Forbes Regional Hospital outside Pittsburgh says the anesthesia was improperly administered, leaving her "screaming in agony" during the procedure while doctors did nothing, according to a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court made public Monday....
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