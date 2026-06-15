Restaurant Chain Manager Accused Of Pocketing Vendor Rebates

By Jarek Rutz ( June 15, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A company that manages the Medium Rare restaurant chain has sued one of its own co-managers in the Delaware Chancery Court, accusing him of secretly diverting vendor rebate payments to himself, misrepresenting the company's ownership structure and steering purchasing decisions to enrich himself at the business's expense....
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