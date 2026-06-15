Funds Say TD Bank Must Fight Merger Suit In NJ State Court

By Sydney Price ( June 15, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Hedge funds suing Toronto-based TD Bank over losses on their First Horizon investments, which were allegedly caused by statements TD Bank made about the likelihood of regulatory approval of the banks' merger, are battling to return their case to New Jersey state court, arguing their state-law-only claims offer no hook for federal jurisdiction....
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