Univ. Of Washington Beats Medical Prof's Bias Suit At Trial

By Ben Adlin ( June 15, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Jurors have cleared the University of Washington's medical school of liability in an anesthesiology professor's lawsuit alleging that she was unfairly ousted from a director role after complaining of discrimination and harassment, finding that the professor failed to sufficiently prove any of her three claims against the school....
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