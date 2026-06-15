Funds' High Court Win Could Curb Investor Activism

By Jessica Corso ( June 15, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to curtail private litigation against investment funds may have little impact on active litigation, but attorneys say it cuts off an avenue investors have recently used to assert control over boards and could have ripple effects on how courts interpret federal securities laws....
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