FERC Orders Revisions Of Data Center Grid Access Policies

By Keith Goldberg ( June 18, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday directed regional grid operators to craft their own policies that speed up the connection of data centers and other large facilities to the grid, eschewing a nationally applicable rule advocated by the U.S. Department of Energy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.