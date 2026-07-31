Patent Eligibility Bulletin: New USPTO Guidance And AI Risks

By David Glass and Reilley Keane ( July 31, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a quarterly column that discusses the rapidly evolving field of subject matter eligibility at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and courts, and practical guidance for practitioners. In this installment, we discuss a recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reinforcing the boundaries of patent eligibility as it concerns artificial intelligence and machine learning models, as well as the updated USPTO guidance on subject matter eligibility declarations....
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