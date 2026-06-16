6th Circ. Revives Superintendent's Suit Over Forced Leave

By Patrick Hoff ( June 16, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit reopened a Michigan school superintendent's lawsuit alleging she was subjected to a sham misconduct investigation and involuntarily placed on leave because she's a woman who made unpopular decisions, ruling a trial court applied an improperly high standard when it refused to let her amend her complaint....
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