THC Drink Co. Hid Auto-Renewal Fee, Calif. Suit Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 16, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The maker of cannabis-infused beverage Brez intentionally concealed automatic renewal terms on its website in "small" gray font in order to charge an online shopper a recurring $54.21 subscription fee, according to a Los Angeles County lawsuit, which will be getting a new judge, according to a Monday order....
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