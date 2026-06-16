Senate Rejects Bid To Block Fast-Track Immigration Appeals
By Courtney Bublé ( June 16, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Democratic-led Senate resolution that would have blocked a U.S. Department of Justice rule directing its Board of Immigration Appeals to quickly dismiss cases that don't raise "novel" issues failed to pass Tuesday....
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