Brightline Debt Woes Highlight Risks In Private Rail Finance

By Robert Charbonneau ( June 18, 2026, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The reported creditor negotiations and mounting debt obligations of Brightline, the privately financed Florida railroad, have quickly become one of the most closely watched restructuring stories in the state, with broader implications for infrastructure finance and distressed-credit markets nationally....
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