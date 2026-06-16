SEC Settles Insider Trading Suit Against Biotech Investor

By Sydney Price ( June 16, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday that a Texas-based investor will pay over $240,000 to settle the agency's claims he improperly traded stocks on insider information by buying shares of a public biotech firm ahead of its 2020 merger with a privately held biotechnology company....
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