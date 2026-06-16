3 Firms Steer Olin, Huntsman $2.4B All-Stock Merger
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 16, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Chemicals companies Olin Corp. and Huntsman Corp. on Tuesday announced plans to merge in a $2.4 billion all-stock deal built by three law firms that is meant to create a "leading" North American chemicals company....
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