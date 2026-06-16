Insurers Ask Justices To Review Hurricane Arbitration Ruling

By Hope Patti ( June 16, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fifth Circuit decision blocking arbitration of a Louisiana town's hurricane damage coverage suit, saying circuit courts are split over the application of federal or state law to determine whether nonsignatories can enforce an international arbitration agreement....
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