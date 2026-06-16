Texas Insurer Hits Ch. 11 With $134M Debt, Prepackaged Plan
By Rick Archer ( June 16, 2026, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Insurance company Hallmark Financial Services has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas with a prepackaged plan to deal with nearly $134 million in debt with either a sale or an equity swap....
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